CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — Nobel literature laureate Toni Morrison is collecting another prestigious prize.
The Pulitzer Prize-winning novelist is scheduled to be presented with the American Academy of Arts and Sciences’ Emerson-Thoreau Medal.
The prize was established in 1958 and is awarded to individuals to recognize a lifetime of literary achievements.
Previous recipients include Robert Frost, T.S. Eliot, Katherine Anne Porter, Saul Bellow, Norman Mailer and Philip Roth.
Most Read Stories
- #BerthaCam: Watch the giant boring machine at the end of Highway 99 tunnel WATCH
- Bertha’s breakthrough just ‘halftime’ for tunnel project WATCH
- The mysterious end of McCormick's in Seattle, plus 13 more restaurant and bar closures
- What luck: We dithered so long, Bertha’s tunnel now makes more sense | Danny Westneat VIEW
- Seahawks GM John Schneider on Richard Sherman trade rumors: 'What you've seen lately in the news is real'
Morrison is set to receive her medal Thursday evening at the Academy’s headquarters in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
Academy President Jonathan Fanton says Morrison was selected “for her excellence in the humanities.” Her nomination calls her “an overwhelming figure in American and world literature.”
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.