VATICAN CITY — Pope Francis hasn’t lost his sense of humor despite a rough few weeks of clamorous exits of top Vatican officials and some other negative headlines.
He has hung a sign on the door of his hotel suite reading: “No Whining.” In smaller print the sign continues: “Transgressors are subject to a syndrome of victimization and the ensuing reduction of a sense of humor and capacity to resolve problems. Sanctions are doubled when the violation is committed in the presence of children.”
The online Vatican site of the La Stampa daily, Vatican Insider, published a photo of the sign Friday.
In recent weeks, the Vatican’s auditor general resigned, its treasurer returned to Australia to face trial for sex abuse and its top doctrine official was dismissed.
Most Read Stories
- Phthalates found in powdered mac-and-cheese mixes
- Eels from overturned truck slime cars on Oregon highway VIEW
- Fox Business show slams Seattle as ‘socialist hellhole’
- It’s no joke: The right is coming after college next | Danny Westneat
- Panicked brides race to grab dream dresses before Tukwila store closes