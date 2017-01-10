APEX, N.C. (AP) — You could say a North Carolina woman went car-pooling: Police say she accidentally drove her SUV through her garage and landed in the middle of her backyard swimming pool.
Local news outlets report that police in Apex say it happened Sunday night. No one was hurt.
Police spokesman Capt. Blair Myhand says the woman was returning home when her vehicle skidded on a patch of ice as she pulled into her driveway. The SUV crashed through the back of her garage, crossed the rear deck of the home and dropped into the middle of the above-ground pool without knocking down the pool’s sides.
Crews worked to repair the garage wall on Monday.
Myhand says based on the damage, it’s likely the woman hit the gas instead of the brake accidentally.
