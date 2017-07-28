DETROIT (AP) — A Detroit-area judge who sent three kids to juvenile detention for failing to see their father after a nasty divorce has been censured but won’t be suspended from the bench.
The Michigan Supreme Court released a 6-1 decision Friday in the case of Oakland County Judge Lisa Gorcyca (GORE’-su-cuh). She made headlines in 2015 when she held three kids in contempt and sent them to juvenile detention for two weeks.
Gorcyca threatened to keep a 13-year-old there until he graduated from high school.
The Supreme Court says Gorcyca committed misconduct by failing to be respectful. But the court says other mistakes by the judge were legal errors made in good faith. The court says no attorney objected.
The Michigan Judicial Tenure Commission said Gorcyca deserved a 30-day suspension.