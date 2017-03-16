NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Two Louisiana sheriff’s deputies won’t face prosecution in the shooting death of a man they pursued from a suburb into New Orleans in 2016.

The FBI office and the Orleans Parish District Attorney’s Office each issued statements Thursday saying there would be no criminal charges in the death of 22-year-old Eric Harris.

Both said the decision was made after attorneys reviewed an investigation by the FBI-led Greater New Orleans Civil Rights Task Force.

Jefferson Parish deputies said they chased Harris because he pointed a gun at people at a mall.

Harris was black. Authorities last year said the two deputies — one white and one black — told investigators they shot because they feared for their safety when Harris put his car in reverse.