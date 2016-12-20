DALLAS (AP) — A Dallas-area woman convicted of capital murder for the 2010 slayings of her mother and stepfather when she was 12 is being sent to adult prison rather than parole to complete her 20-year sentence.
The Dallas Morning News reports (http://bit.ly/2han1l7 ) that State Judge Andrea Martin agreed with juvenile authorities who testified Tuesday that Holly Popovich remains manipulative and vengeful and should not be released. Prosecutors recommended her transfer to the adult prison system.
Popovich became eligible for parole on her 19th birthday next month.
Evidence showed Popovich persuaded her then 13-year-old boyfriend to kill Darlene and Alan Nevil in their Garland home. Both were too young to be tried as adults. The boy is now 19 and received a 28-year sentence. Popovich received 20 years.
Information from: The Dallas Morning News, http://www.dallasnews.com
