BELMONT, N.C. (AP) — Officials say no one was hurt when a school bus overturned in North Carolina, west of Charlotte.

The wreck happened around 6:45 a.m. Tuesday near Belmont in Gaston County. Tuesday was the first day back to class after the holidays.

School spokesman Todd Hagans said in an email that there was a driver and four students on the bus for New Hope Elementary School. Hagans says no one was hurt.

He did not have details on what caused the bus to overturn.