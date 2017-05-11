Jeers were hailing down on Rep. Rod Blum, a Republican congressman from northeastern Iowa, as he defended his vote for a bill that would reshape health care and repeal much of President Barack Obama’s biggest domestic accomplishment.

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — It is still uncertain whether Republicans in Congress will succeed in undoing the Affordable Care Act, but the debate over repealing it may have already done in Midwestern Nice.

It was Tuesday evening, and inside a community college gymnasium, the jeers were hailing down on Rep. Rod Blum, a Republican congressman from northeastern Iowa, as he defended his vote for a bill that would reshape health care and repeal much of President Barack Obama’s biggest domestic accomplishment.

“Be an adult!”

“Hey, shut up!”

“Answer our question!”

Few Republicans are holding in-person town-hall events in the wake of the bill’s narrow passage in the House last week, but Blum’s constituents were not giving him any credit for showing up. They waved red sheets of paper to signal their disapproval and hurled down a chorus of criticism over health care, President Donald Trump’s taxes, the investigations into Russian meddling in the presidential election and the latest bombshell: the firing of FBI Director James B. Comey.

“I’m not going to over-shout you, so if you want to keep interrupting,” Blum started to say.

“Booo!”

“It’s kind of sad that politics has come to this,” he began again.

“Booooo!”

Iowans in the crowd said the stakes of the Republican bill to repeal the Affordable Care Act and deeply cut Medicaid were worth shouting about. To some, it was life and death. To conservatives, it was freedom versus a failing bureaucracy.

“Why is it a surprise if, when he comes here, people are vocal?” said Anne Salamon, 59, a hospital pharmacist who did not support Blum or favor repealing the Affordable Care Act. “It is true, feelings are running hot, but give us some respect.”

For Blum, it was the latest stop in a rocky recess.

On Monday, he walked out of a television interview after being pressed on why his office was checking identification at the door.

On Tuesday, hundreds of Blum’s constituents streamed into a gymnasium at Kirkwood Community College.

Blum, a member of the conservative House Freedom Caucus, kicked off the meeting by saying his office had received death threats. He set off a cascade of boos when he said that the Republican health-care bill would have no effect on employer health plans, Medicare or Medicaid (it would cut Medicaid by $880 billion over a decade), and would affect only about 12,000 people in Iowa’s 1st Congressional District who bought their insurance on the individual market.

“If you’re going to interrupt me before I can get a word out, we’re going to be here all night,” Blum said. “I’m being respectful. I’m not going to yell.”

Thompson’s wife, Jeri, a middle-school para-educator, said: “It was a good thing we had the police. Since the election, it’s just gotten worse. When the liberals lose, look out.”

Of course, angry conservatives did plenty of shouting during town-hall meetings when a Democratic-controlled Congress was passing the Affordable Care Act in 2009. And on Tuesday, the jeers ran both ways.

Halfway through the town hall, as constituents rose to ask Blum about Trump’s proposed budget cuts or about how coverage of their pre-existing conditions would change, a father named Dale Todd took the microphone and made an impassioned argument on behalf of people like his son, Adam, who has a severe form of epilepsy and relies on Medicaid.

As Blum listened and Adam, 18, leaned a cheek against his father’s back, a barbed cry directed at Dale Todd, a former Cedar Rapids city councilman, sailed out from the audience. After Todd was done telling his story to Blum, he confronted the man who had taunted him from the audience.

“This guy jumped up, he says, ‘You’re so rich you shouldn’t be on Medicaid,’” Todd said later. “I’m sorry: When you mess with my kid’s health care, I have no tolerance for people that want to lie or bait people.”