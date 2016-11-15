Share story

The Associated Press

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — A New Jersey prison teacher accused of engaging in an ongoing sexual relationship with a convicted murder will not face jail time.

Mercer County prosecutors confirmed on Monday that 42-year-old Chong-Hwa Chang was accepted into the courts’ pretrial intervention program in August after she was originally charged with sexual assault earlier this year.

The diversionary program is designed for first-time offenders with little to no criminal history.

The state Department of Corrections launched an investigation after finding that Chang kept a journal detailing the more than 20 times she had sex with a convicted murderer she taught at New Jersey State Prison in Trenton.

The inmate reportedly fathered two of Chang’s children.

The Delran woman agreed to forfeit her employment with the corrections department and complete community service.

