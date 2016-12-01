BOUNTIFUL, Utah (AP) — Officials say no one is injured after a student fired a gun into the ceiling of a northern Utah junior high.
Davis School District spokesman Chris Williams says a student fired some kind of gun inside Mueller Park Junior High in Bountiful on Thursday morning. Williams says no one was injured and the student is in custody.
He had no immediate details about the student’s age, why the student had a gun or where in the school the shooting took place.
Messages left with the Bountiful City police and Davis County Sheriff’s Office were not immediately returned.
Most Read Stories
- Why longtime Washingtonians are leaving the Seattle area
- Washington state electors join movement seeking to deny Trump the presidency
- Suspect in Tacoma police shooting killed after standoff, 2 children rescued from home
- Police: Thief stole 86 lb. bucket of gold flakes worth $1.6M
- Counties in Washington that rely most on Obamacare voted for Trump | Danny Westneat
Bountiful is 11 miles north of Salt Lake City.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.