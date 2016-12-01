BOUNTIFUL, Utah (AP) — Officials say no one is injured after a student fired a gun into the ceiling of a northern Utah junior high.

Davis School District spokesman Chris Williams says a student fired some kind of gun inside Mueller Park Junior High in Bountiful on Thursday morning. Williams says no one was injured and the student is in custody.

He had no immediate details about the student’s age, why the student had a gun or where in the school the shooting took place.

Messages left with the Bountiful City police and Davis County Sheriff’s Office were not immediately returned.

Bountiful is 11 miles north of Salt Lake City.