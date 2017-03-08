NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — A grand jury has declined to indict five Newark police officers for a shooting last fall that left two 18-year-old robbery suspects dead.

Acting Essex County Prosecutor Carolyn Murray announced the decision Wednesday.

Officers were following the men and a third person suspected of two armed robberies early Sept. 30.

Investigators say the suspects’ vehicle accelerated in reverse after the occupants saw a police car with its lights activated. The vehicle struck one marked police car and one unmarked one as the suspects attempted to flee.

Authorities say an officer fired into the car, thinking he had seen a gun. Other officers also fired, killing Najier Salaam and George Richards-Meyers. The third suspect was captured.

A BB gun was recovered that the suspects apparently had hidden before the encounter.