ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Don’t try to fence in Alaska moose battling for female attention. They’ll bust right through it.

Bryan M. Anderson said he and his daughter went looking for moose early Sunday, stumbling upon an unusual sighting in Anchorage’s largest park.

Two bull moose on either side of a chain-link fence near a road clashed their massive antlers together, trying to prove their superiority for the benefit of some female moose nearby.

At one point, a moose charges through the fence, pulling it off its posts and knocking his rival backward. That moose then pushes the first animal back to its side of the fence, which stayed upright.

Anderson caught the fight on his phone during mating season. His Facebook post has been viewed more than a half-million times since Sunday.