MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The U.S. Secret Service says a Minnesota motorist won’t face federal charges for having a violent message aimed at Hillary Clinton written on the back of a minivan.

Lou Stephens, special agent in charge of the Secret Service Minneapolis Division, tells the Star Tribune the agency has completed its investigation and found no evidence the 47-year-old Zimmerman man intended to carry out an assault attempt.

But police are still looking into whether the man violated any state laws when he drove along Interstate 94 near Rogers with the handwritten message on his vehicle. The message contained profanities and said it wished that someone would shoot Clinton in the head if she won the presidential election.

Another motorist photographed the words on the van on Nov. 9, the day after the election, and reported to authorities.

