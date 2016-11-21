MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The U.S. Secret Service says a Minnesota motorist won’t face federal charges for having a violent message aimed at Hillary Clinton written on the back of a minivan.
Lou Stephens, special agent in charge of the Secret Service Minneapolis Division, tells the Star Tribune the agency has completed its investigation and found no evidence the 47-year-old Zimmerman man intended to carry out an assault attempt.
But police are still looking into whether the man violated any state laws when he drove along Interstate 94 near Rogers with the handwritten message on his vehicle. The message contained profanities and said it wished that someone would shoot Clinton in the head if she won the presidential election.
Another motorist photographed the words on the van on Nov. 9, the day after the election, and reported to authorities.
Most Read Stories
- Watch: Doug Baldwin throws TD pass to Russell Wilson for Seahawks vs. Eagles. Yes, really. WATCH
- Seahawks' C.J. Prosise will be sidelined 'a while'; Earl Thomas, DeShawn Shead also injured vs. Eagles WATCH
- What national media are saying about the 'almost unstoppable' Seahawks' win over Eagles
- UW cornerback Darren Gardenhire announces he's leaving team
- Northwest towns expect new timber jobs under Trump: How that might happen
___
Information from: Star Tribune, http://www.startribune.com
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.