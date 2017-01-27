OLDMANS TOWNSHIP, N.J. (AP) — Authorities have found no evidence suggesting that a dumbbell that went through the windshield of a 75-year-old motorist on the New Jersey Turnpike earlier this month was a deliberate act.
State police reported that Jack DeCarlo died at a local hospital on Tuesday after succumbing to injuries he sustained in the Jan. 9 incident.
DeCarlo was heading south on the turnpike near Oldmans Township when a 50-pound dumbbell smashed through the windshield of his SUV and struck him in the head.
Investigators didn’t say whether they believe the dumbbell was tossed from an overpass or fell from another vehicle ahead of DeCarlo. But they confirmed on Thursday that there’s currently no evidence that the incident was intentional.
Authorities are still trying to piece together what happened.
