DENVER (AP) — Investigators say a woman who crashed a bus filled with high school football players and coaches, injuring 18 passengers, was not under the influence of drugs or alcohol.
The Denver Post reports (https://goo.gl/Et0SEg ) an autopsy revealed 43-year-old Kari Chopper was overweight and had an enlarged heart when she died, and an abnormal heart rhythm or a fainting episode could have preceded the Sept. 11 crash at Denver’s airport. The autopsy says, however, “this cannot be confirmed with any degree of certainty.”
The Legacy High School team was returning from a game in California, and Chopper was circling back to the airport for an unknown reason when she crashed the bus into a concrete pillar.
Police didn’t find any indication the crash was intentional, and an examination of the bus found it was mechanically sound.

Information from: The Denver Post, http://www.denverpost.com
