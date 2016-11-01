AUBURN, Ky. (AP) — Amish residents of a western Kentucky town are fighting back against an ordinance requiring large animals to wear collection bags to catch their droppings, arguing that the law unfairly singles out their community.

The Daily News of Bowling Green reports (http://bit.ly/2fpUWWK ) that many Amish in Auburn have refused to comply with the ordinance, citing concerns that attempts to put the bags on their horses might frighten the animals. Many cases have landed in court, and some defendants have been jailed for refusing to pay the fine for violating the ordinance.

Last week, attorney Travis Lock filed a notice arguing that the regulation is unconstitutional because it discriminates against the Amish.

Auburn officials say the ordinance keeps the streets clean and reduces the risk of spreading disease.

Information from: Daily News, http://www.bgdailynews.com