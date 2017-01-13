Lucasfilm said Friday there are no plans to digitally re-create the late Carrie Fisher’s performance as Princess (or General) Leia in future movies in the franchise. Fisher, who died Dec. 27, had finished shooting “Star Wars: Episode VIII,” due out late this year.

LOS ANGELES — The makers of “Star Wars” have put a quick end to rumors that while Carrie Fisher has died, her Princess Leia may live on.

Making a rare foray into the world of “Star Wars” speculation, Lucasfilm said late Friday that there are no plans to digitally re-create Fisher to appear in future episodes of the movie saga.

“There is a rumor circulating that we would like to address,” a company statement said. “We want to assure our fans that Lucasfilm has no plans to digitally recreate Carrie Fisher’s performance as Princess or General Leia Organa.”

Fisher, who reprised her role as Leia in 2015’s “Star Wars: Episode VII — The Force Awakens,” had finished shooting “Star Wars: Episode VIII,” due out in December of this year, when she died Dec. 27.

Fisher had also been slated to appear in “Episode IX,” scheduled for release in 2019. The writers are deciding how to handle her death.

Adding to the speculation was the brief appearance of a digitized 1977-era Fisher in “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story,” which was released last month.

That film also had a much larger role for a digitized version of the late Peter Cushing as Grand Moff Tarkin.