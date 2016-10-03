TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — The Seminole Tribe of Florida and the state are squaring off in a crucial federal trial that may affect the future of gambling in Florida.

The trial scheduled to start Monday could decide whether the tribe can continue to have blackjack tables at their Florida casinos.

The tribe filed the lawsuit last year after key portions of a gambling deal with the state expired. The state countersued saying that under the terms of a 2010 deal or “compact” the Seminoles were required to remove the blackjack tables.

Gov. Rick Scott last December reached a new deal with the tribe that would let them keep blackjack and add games such as craps and roulette. But the deal was rejected by the Florida Legislature.