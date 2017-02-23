CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Prosecutors say they have found no criminal wrongdoing in the case of a horse that survived for eight weeks in the Wyoming wilderness after being left behind by a backcountry guide outfit when it became too sick to move.
The Teton County Attorney’s Office made its decision Thursday based on an investigation by the Wyoming Board of Livestock and police.
The horse named Valentine survived harsh winter conditions last fall in a region populated with grizzly bears. The owner retrieved her from deep snow in December.
The incident raised debate in the horse-loving resort region of Jackson Hole over whether the guide company did the right thing in leaving the horse, did all it could to find her or should have put her down to spare her suffering.
Valentine’s owner, B.J. Hill, has defended his company’s handling of the situation, saying critics didn’t have the whole story about what happened.
