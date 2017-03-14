PORT CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — Two spring breakers from West Virginia won’t face charges after they were nearly struck by a cruise ship near Florida’s Port Canaveral.

Florida Today (http://on.flatoday.com/2noJKcU ) reports 19-year-old Skylar Penpasuglia and 20-year-old Allison Garrett, both of Princeton, West Virginia, were on the edge of the channel where they are allowed to be before falling off their personal watercraft and into harm’s way.

A passenger on the Carnival Magic captured the rescue on video Saturday afternoon after harbor pilot Doug Brown spotted the women and Brevard County Sheriff’s Deputy Taner Primmer pulled them to safety as the ship bore down on them.

Primmer says had the women not fallen off the watercraft, they would have moved out of the way. He says he didn’t realize how close a call it was until seeing the video, adding his wife is a “little upset.”