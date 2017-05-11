NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Nashville district attorney general says that a white officer won’t faces charges for shooting and killing an armed black man after a traffic stop in February.
At a news conference Thursday, District Attorney General Glenn Funk said Officer Josh Lippert had a sufficient claim of self-defense when he shot and killed Jocques Scott Clemmons following a traffic stop.
Funk said that while Clemmons never aimed his gun at the officer or struck him, the 31-year-old stopped and armed himself in the middle of an altercation with the officer by picking up a handgun that he had dropped that had fallen to the ground. He also said that Clemmons repeatedly refused commands from the officer.
The public outcry after the shooting resulted in major changes in policing in Nashville.
Most Read Stories
- Amazon creating a place for hundreds of homeless on its shiny new Seattle campus WATCH
- Did you feel that? Small earthquake off Whidbey Island shakes region after Bremerton swarm
- New in town? 10 do’s and don’ts for your Seattle summer
- Silence on Mayor Ed Murray sent a loud message | Danny Westneat
- Boeing grounds 737 MAX planes over quality issue with engine
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.