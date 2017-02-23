DURANGO, Colo. (AP) — Authorities in southwest Colorado say no charges will be filed against the operator of a low-flying drone that spooked a horse, causing the horse to dart into a crowd and injuring three people last weekend.
The Durango Herald reports (http://bit.ly/2moThiV ) that San Juan County Sheriff Bruce Conrad said Wednesday that he concluded the pilot’s actions did not warrant local or state charges.
Conrad says he will notify the Federal Aviation Administration of the incident so the agency can consider federal charges.
The incident occurred at a skijoring race in Silverton. Skijoring is a race where horses pull cross-country skiers through a series of gates and jumps.
The drone was hovering overhead when it spooked the horse. Two women were hospitalized and a man suffered a bloody chin.
Information from: Durango Herald, http://www.durangoherald.com
