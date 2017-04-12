SAN FRANCISCO — Prosecutors say two San Francisco police detectives will not face criminal charges for shooting and killing a young Guatemalan immigrant armed with a knife.
The San Francisco district attorney said Wednesday that the plainclothes detectives feared that 21-year-old Amilcar Perez-Lopez was attacking one of them with a knife.
The two were in an unmarked car when they responded to a call the night of Feb. 25, 2015 reporting a man chasing another man with a knife.
The officers say one of them tried to grab Perez-Lopez who then lunged at the other detective with a 12-inch knife.
Most Read Stories
- No-kids wife can make herself scarce around hubby’s nephews, niece | Dear Carolyn
- Mayor Ed Murray’s lawyer: Medical exam disproves accuser’s anatomical claim
- 3 killed in Seattle, Burien, Federal Way shootings
- Child TV star turned Yale-educated lawyer leads ‘big fight’ for Northwest immigrants
- London man proposes to Seattle woman via $5,000 newspaper ad
An autopsy showed Perez-Lopez was shot five times from behind and a sixth time in the side. He was also drunk.
Investigators concluded that Perez-Lopez turned and ran away as the shooting started.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.