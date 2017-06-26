TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Investigators have found no criminal wrongdoing in the police killing of a mentally ill, knife-wielding black man last week by officers in Tulsa, Oklahoma.
Tulsa police homicide Sgt. Dave Walker tells the Tulsa World about the findings Monday from the internal investigation of the June 9 shooting of Jason Barre. Tulsa County District Attorney’s Office will review the findings next and decide if it concurs.
Barre already was known to police as having a mental illness. When he walked down a street wielding two butcher knives on June 9, two sheriff’s deputies and a police officer gave him room until he approached a convenience store. After a stun gun failed to stop Barre, the deputies and officer shot him.
Information from: Tulsa World, http://www.tulsaworld.com