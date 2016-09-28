DALLAS (AP) — A Dallas County grand jury has opted not to indict a former sheriff’s deputy from Oklahoma who shot an inmate during a 2015 escape attempt at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport.
The Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office issued a statement about the decision this week. Former deputy John Werts and another deputy were escorting Brent Taff from Utah to Oklahoma in February 2015 to face charges of threatening a judge overseeing a separate kidnapping case against him.
While in an airport bathroom, authorities say Taff attacked Werts, who then shot him in the hand as he tried to escape.
Dallas County court records show Taff is still facing escape and assault charges, but has been found incompetent for trial.
The Associated Press left messages seeking comment from the Dallas County District Attorney’s office.
