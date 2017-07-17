FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — A grand jury has decided it won’t charge a Florida man who drove his dead neighbor’s body to his lawyer’s office, saying he had killed the other man in self-defense.

The grand jury decided Monday it would not charge 54-year-old John Marshall in the March 2015 death of 65-year-old Theodore Hubbell Jr. Marshall said he acted in self-defense, and jurors found there was insufficient evidence to rebut that.

Marshall had bought property in the rural island community of Bokeelia, where he planned to build a home.

Marshall’s attorney at the time, Robert Harris, said Hubbell didn’t want Marshall to build, and the men had argued. Several days later, according to Harris, Hubbell returned with a gun. Harris said a struggle over the weapon ensued and ended with Hubbell being shot.