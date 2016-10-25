WANAQUE, N.J. (AP) — State police have released the name of a father killed when he jumped off a New Jersey highway bridge with his two young sons, seriously injuring the children.

They also say a preliminary investigation determined John Spincken intentionally jumped with the boys.

The 37-year-old Pequannock man was holding the boys, ages 1 and 3, when he jumped from the Wanaque Bridge on Interstate 287 in Wanaque around 8 p.m. Monday. That came after he apparently was involved in a domestic dispute in Pequannock.

Spincken jumped about 100 feet into a wooded area near the Wanaque River. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The children remained hospitalized Tuesday with undisclosed injuries that authorities say are considered serious but not life-threatening.

Spincken’s unoccupied car was found near the bridge.