ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — An Orlando nightclub is set to host a memorial marking six months since the worst mass shooting in modern U.S. history.
Pulse announced the “Remembering Our Angels” event Thursday on social media.
Forty-nine people were killed and dozens more injured June 12 after gunman Omar Mateen opened fire inside the nightclub. The club will open at 1:45 a.m. Monday for candle lighting, with a moment of silence scheduled for 2:02 a.m., the time the attack began.
Pulse will reopen at 5:30 p.m. Monday for a memorial ceremony. Local pastors are scheduled to speak, and the Orlando Gay Chorus is set to perform.
Most Read Stories
- For $750, Seattle’s newest apartment is the size of a parking space
- This video of Marshawn Lynch narrating the 'Planet Earth II' iguana chase wins the internet
- Seattle snowfall: What to expect and when in Western Washington
- ‘A fairly messy situation’: 2-4 inches of snow could fall Thursday in Seattle area
- Former Seahawk Ricardo Lockette stirs anger at Garfield High assembly: ‘Men take the lead’
Pulse nightclub owner Barbara Poma recently declined an offer from the city of Orlando to buy the building. She said she plans to make the space a “sanctuary of hope.”
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.