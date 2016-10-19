ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — Nigeria’s president is vowing to “redouble” efforts to secure the release of nearly 200 schoolgirls who remain missing more than two years after being abducted by Boko Haram extremists.

President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday met for the first time with the 21 Chibok schoolgirls who were released last week after negotiations with Boko Haram.

Buhari said they would be reintegrated into society “as quickly as possible.”

Some 276 girls were kidnapped from a school in the northeast town of Chibok in April 2014. Dozens escaped early on, and another was found in May.

Last week marked the first negotiated release of any of the schoolgirls.

Not all may want to come home. A Chibok community leader has said more than 100 of the schoolgirls appeared unwilling to leave their captors.