LAGOS, Nigeria (AP) — Nigerian legislators are debating whether to offer asylum to Gambia’s longtime leader, who is refusing to cede power after losing elections.
Rep. Yisa Orker-Yev told The Associated Press a motion to offer a safe haven to President Yahya Jammeh will be debated later Thursday. It was not clear if Jammeh requested the asylum.
Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari is leading a committee of the Economic Community of West African States trying to negotiate a diplomatic resolution. The regional bloc also has a military force on standby to intervene if Jammeh does not step down when his mandate expires Jan. 19.
Jammeh initially accepted defeat at Dec. 1 elections, but changed his mind, ordered troops to take over the electoral commission office and is challenging election results at the Supreme Court.
Most Read Stories
- Boeing plans buyouts, layoffs for engineers in first of three cuts for 2017
- Woman killed in wrong-way collision with ambulance on I-5
- Facebook Live video spurs hate-crime charges against woman after 'Spanish privilege' rant WATCH
- Retired Gen. James Mattis cancels appearance before House Armed Services Committee
- Mariners acquire lefty Drew Smyly from the Rays for three players, including outfielder Mallex Smith
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.