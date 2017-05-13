JOHANNESBURG (AP) — A Nigerian archbishop has become president of the Lutheran church.
Archbishop Musa Panti Filibus was elected as head of the Lutheran World Federation on Saturday at an assembly held in Windhoek, the capital of Namibia.
Filibus, 57, is the second church leader from Africa to lead the Lutheran federation since it was founded in 1947.
He comes from the northeast region of Nigeria, which has endured attacks by the Boko Haram Islamic extremist group. The Lutheran federation says many churches in the area had to suspend activities two years ago to avoid militant assaults during worship services.
Filibus replaces Bishop Munib Younan, who had served as president since 2010.
