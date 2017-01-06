LAGOS, Nigeria (AP) — West African leaders will make a decision Saturday on Gambia’s electoral crisis and its longtime leader’s refusal to accept defeat in elections. A military intervention led by Senegal could be in the offing.
Nigeria’s presidential spokesman Garba Shehu says Friday that “one way or the other, a decision will be taken.” Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari heads a committee named by the Economic Committee of West African States to resolve the crisis.
The regional bloc has threatened to send troops if President Yahya Jammeh does not step down Jan. 19. Shehu says a decision will be made Saturday at the inauguration of Ghana’s new president.
Gambia’s President Yahya Jammeh conceded defeat in the Dec. 1 vote, then later demanded a new election. He is being criticized by the international community.
