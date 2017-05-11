ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — A Nigerian minister says the government is negotiating “seriously” for the release of the more than 110 kidnapped Chibok schoolgirls still held by Boko Haram extremists.

Minister of Women’s Affairs and Social Development Aisha Alhassan told reporters on Thursday that “we will not relent until all are back.”

She says Nigeria’s government has no regrets about exchanging Boko Haram detainees for the 82 young women released over the weekend. The young women are in government care in the capital, Abuja.

Alhassan says they are undergoing medical screening for a couple of weeks and that some have needed surgery.

Families in Chibok are meeting with community leaders to identify photos of the newly freed schoolgirls to determine if they will travel to the capital to meet them.