LONDON (AP) — Donald Trump’s English booster, Nigel Farage, has ruled out running for a third term as leader of the UK Independence Party following the surprise resignation of his successor. Farage said Wednesday he is retired.

He spoke the morning after Diane James threw the party into disarray by resigning the leadership post only 18 days after she took over the role, citing personal and professional reasons and a lack of support from party members.

Farage had stepped down after playing a prominent role in convincing British voters to part ways with the European Union in a landmark referendum in June. He appeared with Trump at a rally in Jackson, Mississippi in August.