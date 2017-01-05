Nicki Minaj and Meek Mill have apparently broken up.
Minaj tweeted Thursday : “To confirm, yes I am single.”
Minaj added that she’s focusing on her work and looking forward to sharing it soon.
Mill and Minaj were one of hip-hop’s most prominent couples. They frequently performed together and could be seen courtside at NBA games. In 2015, she testified on Mill’s behalf in a Philadelphia court in an effort to keep him out of jail over probation violations and promised to keep Mill in line. A defense lawyer also said at the time the couple seriously discussing marriage.
Most Read Stories
- Knitting a movement: Why you’ll see pussyhats everywhere in January | Nicole Brodeur
- Cold snap ‘locked in,’ snow possible for weekend
- Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman declines to talk to local media, says will only talk to Ed Werder of ESPN
- Amazon’s Spheres: Lush nature paradise to adorn $4 billion urban campus VIEW
- Seattle-area developer Dargey charged with fraud after collecting $150M from Asian investors
So far, Mill hasn’t commented on the split.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.