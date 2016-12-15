BANGKOK (AP) — Human rights groups have renewed calls for a full investigation into the disappearance of a well-known community organizer four years ago at a police checkpoint in the capital of Laos.
More than 130 rights organizations from around the world issued a statement Thursday calling on the Laotian government to provide information about the fate of Sombath Somphone and 10 other activists who were detained or simply disappeared over the past decade.
Laos is a secretive one-party state whose Communist leaders have quashed political dissent since taking power in 1975.
Laotian authorities have not re-examined the case despite a newly discovered security camera video of Sombath’s car on the day he disappeared and U.S. pressure during a visit by President Barack Obama to the country in September.
Most Read Stories
- Amazon's Bezos says meeting with Trump, tech leaders was ‘very productive’
- Do the Huskies have any shot at upsetting No. 1 Alabama? 'Definitely,' says USC coach Clay Helton
- Light snow possible in Seattle region as freezing temps linger
- Highway 99 tunnel’s upper deck one-third complete as Bertha digs on WATCH
- McCleary fix? Inslee proposes billions in new taxes to pay teachers
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.