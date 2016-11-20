Extra points have been anything but automatic Sunday in the NFL.
NFL kickers missed nine extra-point attempts in Sunday’s early action, the most in a single week since the NFL pushed the kicks back.
Starting last season, an extra-point attempt became the equivalent of a 35-yard kick rather than an 18-yard attempt. The previous record for missed extra points since the rule change was eight in Week 13 last season.
Cincinnati’s Mike Nugent and Robbie Gould of the New York Giants have each missed two extra-point attempts. Detroit’s Matt Prater, Chicago’s Connor Barth, Minnesota’s Kai Forbath, Jacksonville’s Jason Myers and Cleveland’s Cody Parkey have missed one each.
Most Read Stories
- Bus riders step in as driver has fatal heart attack on viaduct
- Earl Thomas, Rob Gronkowski have cool Twitter exchange about hard hit in Sunday's game
- Seattle’s own ‘click-bait’ news site serves up red meat for liberals | Danny Westneat
- 35 reasons the Seahawks' Jon Ryan is the punter we all want to be
- Thousands circle Green Lake as antidote to Trump VIEW
Forbath had just replaced the ineffective Blair Walsh as Minnesota’s kicker this week.
Barth and Gould were kicking in gusty winds in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Forbath, Myers and Prater all missed despite being indoors.
___
For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.