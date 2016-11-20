Extra points have been anything but automatic Sunday in the NFL.

NFL kickers missed nine extra-point attempts in Sunday’s early action, the most in a single week since the NFL pushed the kicks back.

Starting last season, an extra-point attempt became the equivalent of a 35-yard kick rather than an 18-yard attempt. The previous record for missed extra points since the rule change was eight in Week 13 last season.

Cincinnati’s Mike Nugent and Robbie Gould of the New York Giants have each missed two extra-point attempts. Detroit’s Matt Prater, Chicago’s Connor Barth, Minnesota’s Kai Forbath, Jacksonville’s Jason Myers and Cleveland’s Cody Parkey have missed one each.

Forbath had just replaced the ineffective Blair Walsh as Minnesota’s kicker this week.

Barth and Gould were kicking in gusty winds in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Forbath, Myers and Prater all missed despite being indoors.

