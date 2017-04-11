LAS VEGAS (AP) — An NFL spokesman says players could be subject to fines for participating in the Pro Football Arm Wrestling Championship at a Las Vegas casino.

League spokesman Brian McCarthy says Tuesday that the NFL found out about the event while it was happening and now is looking into which current players were there.

Any player in the league now would be in violation of what McCarthy called “a long-standing policy” that bars any NFL personnel from promotional appearances at a casino. That policy is laid out in a player manual distributed before each season.

According to a news release issued before last week’s taping of the event, more than 30 professional football players were scheduled to compete at the MGM Grand Hotel & Casino.

