TALLINN, Estonia (AP) — The leader of the next European Union presidency says that several EU nations which were publicly scolded by U.S. President Donald Trump about their defense expenditure will be reaching a key NATO target next year.
Estonian Prime Minister Juri Ratas said in an interview with The Associated Press on Friday that NATO nations spending 2 percent of gross domestic product could almost double from the current five to possibly nine by the end of 2018, including two other Baltic nations, Latvia and Lithuania.
Pressed by a United States taking on most of the spending in the 28-nation alliance, NATO set the 2-percent target for its members to move toward by 2024.
Estonia, Britain, Poland and Greece are already hitting the mark.
Most Read Stories
- Paul Allen’s colossal Stratolaunch plane emerges from its lair VIEW
- Evergreen State College closes after caller claims to be armed, en route to campus
- Future grandma has problem with plans for naming granddaughter | Dear Carolyn
- Princeton professor cancels Seattle talk after Fox News segment, death threats
- Mercer Island braces for new I-90 bottlenecks as light-rail work begins