NEWTOWN, Conn. (AP) — Newtown is planning to mark the fourth anniversary of the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting with a moment of silence.
It was Dec. 14, 2012, when a troubled 20-year-old gunman shot his way into the Connecticut schoolhouse and killed 20 children and six educators. Adam Lanza fatally shot his mother before driving to the school, and then killed himself after the rampage.
The town typically does not hold an official memorial event on the anniversary of the tragedy, but prayer services are planned for Wednesday and a counseling center will be open for extended hours.
First Selectman Pat Llodra has asked town employees to refrain from doing any work, including answering phones, between 9:30 a.m. and 9:45 a.m. to mark the time when the shootings took place.
