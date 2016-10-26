NEW YORK (AP) — Former Republican House Speaker Newt Gingrich has told Fox News host Megyn Kelly she is “fascinated with sex” amid criticism of her coverage of sexual misconduct accusations against GOP presidential nominee Donald Trump.
The heated exchange came Tuesday night on Kelly’s program. Kelly responded to Gingrich’s comment with a chuckle and asked, “really?” She went on to say she’s “not fascinated by sex,” but is “fascinated by the protection of women” and added that she had a responsibility to cover the accusations.
Gingrich accused Kelly of under covering Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton’s remarks in paid private speeches. He also accused her of ignoring former President Bill Clinton’s sexual history.
Kelly closed the conversation by instructing Gingrich to take his “anger issues and spend some time working on them.”
