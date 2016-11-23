CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Police in West Virginia say a 62-year-old white man killed a black 15-year-old after they bumped into each other and exchanged words, and a newspaper reports the case is being considered a possible hate crime.

A complaint signed by Charleston Police Detective C.C. Lioi says William Pulliam confessed and described the teen as “another piece of trash off the street.”

Court officials say Pulliam was arraigned on a murder charge and jailed Tuesday. He has requested a court-appointed lawyer.

According to city police, the teen was shot Monday evening at an intersection and taken by ambulance to a Charleston hospital, where he was later pronounced dead from two gunshot wounds.

The Charleston Gazette-Mail reports police asked federal authorities to determine if the killing meets the definition of a hate crime.