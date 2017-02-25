The Nation

Mardi Gras parade crash: Police in New Orleans said at least 28 people were injured late Saturday when a pickup plowed into a crowd of Mardi Gras revelers watching the Krewe of Endymion parade. Police Chief Michael Harrison said the driver, who is suspected of being “highly intoxicated,” was arrested, The Times-Picayune newspaper reported. He said 21 people were hospitalized after the crash, with five victims in critical condition. Seven others declined to be hospitalized. Mayor Mitch Landrieu said there was not evidence to suggest terrorism.

Mystery “adviser”: Just days after President Donald Trump baffled Sweden by referring to a nonexistent terrorist attack in the country, Fox News’ Bill O’Reilly turned to “Swedish defense and national-security adviser” Nils Bildt to explain the alleged link between social problems and immigration in the Nordic country. The adviser, however, is unknown to Sweden’s military and foreign-affairs officials. During a faceoff that O’Reilly arranged Thursday between Bildt and a Swedish newspaper reporter, Bildt lamented what he described as Swedish liberal close-mindedness about the downsides of welcoming newcomers and said: “We are unable in Sweden to socially integrate these people.” Turns out officials at the Swedish Defense Ministry and Foreign Office don’t know anything about Bildt. The executive producer of “The O’Reilly Factor” said Bildt was recommended by people the show’s booker consulted. The network said O’Reilly was expected to address the subject on Monday’s show.

The World

Help for Egypt: Britain on Saturday finalized a $150 million loan guarantee to Egypt, where Boris Johnson was on his first visit to the country as foreign secretary. The Foreign Office said Johnson and President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi discussed British support for Egypt’s economy, including joint work on aviation security, anti-terrorism efforts, and work to resolve regional conflicts. Britain also pledged to boost university partnerships and teacher training, increase funding of economic development and social-welfare programs, and increase funding for new and existing social startups.

Odds & Ends

Missing Maserati: A Maserati is missing after police say a man conned a salesman during a test drive. Police in Boca Raton, Florida, said Michael McGilvary II, 45, went to Ferrari-Maserati of Fort Lauderdale on Tuesday to test-drive a $150,000 Maserati GranTurismo. He and a salesman drove to a marina so McGilvary could supposedly show his girlfriend the car. McGilvary and the salesman walked down to the dock because McGilvary said he wanted to show him his father’s boat. McGilvary then told the salesman he would go get his girlfriend. When he didn’t return after 30 minutes, the salesman searched for McGilvary. He was told him McGilvary had driven off. Because McGilvary had to show his driver’s license before the test drive, it wasn’t difficult to find him. He was arrested Wednesday on auto-theft charges. The car was still missing Saturday.

Spirit Awards: “Moonlight,” Barry Jenkins’ coming-of-age tale, swept the Independent Spirit Awards on Saturday, taking home six awards, including best feature. “Moonlight” also won for its directing, screenplay, cinematography and editing. It was also honored for its ensemble cast in the Spirit Awards’ Robert Altman Award. Casey Affleck won best actor for “Manchester by the Sea”; best actress went to Isabelle Huppert for “Elle”; best-supporting actress went to Molly Shannon for “Other People”; and best-supporting actor went to Ben Foster for “Hell or High Water.” Ezra Edelman’s “O.J.: Made in America” took best documentary, and best foreign-language film went to Maren Ade’s “Toni Erdmann.” The Spirit Awards only nominate films made for $20 million or less.

Today in history

1919: President Woodrow Wilson signed a congressional act establishing Grand Canyon National Park in Arizona.

Birthdays

Singer Fats Domino, 89. Singer Michael Bolton, 64. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, 63. Actor Greg Germann, 59. Singer Erykah Badu, 46. Tennis player Li Na, 35.