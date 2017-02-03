TYRE, N.Y. (AP) — New York state’s newest casino has 2,000 slot machines, 77 table games, 12 poker tables, a food court, a concert venue — and a cemetery.
The Las Vegas-style del Lago Resort and Casino opened Wednesday in the Cayuga County town of Tyre. The developer, Rochester-based Wilmorite, had to build the casino’s parking lot around an old family cemetery containing the graves of people who farmed the surrounding land generations ago.
People who live nearby tell WSTM-TV in Syracuse (http://bit.ly/2l4nlzo ) that the decedents of those buried in the small cemetery didn’t want them disturbed during construction.
Town officials say the casino plans to build a fence around the cemetery and make it accessible to the families whose loved-ones are buried there.
Most Read Stories
- Bremerton councilwoman arrested at D.C. hearing for Trump's AG pick Jeff Sessions
- Veterans at Starbucks respond to call for boycott over hiring refugees
- Should California, Oregon and Washington join Canada? #Calexit talk envelops West Coast
- Port of Seattle CEO resigns after being placed on unexplained paid leave
- Norwegian Air CEO pledges rock-bottom trans-Atlantic fares with his growing Boeing fleet
___
Information from: WSTM-TV, http://www.wstm.com
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.