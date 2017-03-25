RADFORD, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina sheriff says a newborn and the baby’s 2-year-old sister have been found stabbed to death.
Hoke County Sheriff Hubert Peterkin tells WRAL (http://bit.ly/2n1S80h) the bodies of 4-day-old Genesis Freeman and 2-year-old Serenity Freeman were found Saturday near an intersection close to the city of Raeford.
Before they were found, their 30-year-old father Tillman Freeman was arrested and charged with two counts of child abuse and child endangerment. Authorities said the father refused to cooperate with the investigation into the children’s whereabouts.
They have not said who they think killed the children, who were reported missing following a domestic dispute. Freeman’s wife was in a local hospital when the children disappeared.
Most Read Stories
- Rachel Dolezal struggling after racial-identity scandal in Spokane
- Aerospace firm Electroimpact agrees to pay $485K after AG finds ‘shocking’ discrimination against Muslims
- No repeal for 'Obamacare' — a humiliating defeat for Trump VIEW
- Here's where the Seahawks stand in free agency
- Sen. Patty Murray will oppose Neil Gorsuch for Supreme Court
Details about the domestic dispute were not immediately released. It’s not clear whether Freeman has an attorney.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.