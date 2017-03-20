NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Newark’s mayor has released the name of a 10-year-old Pennsylvania boy who was accidentally shot and killed by another juvenile during a family party at a home in the city.

Mayor Ras Baraka said Monday that an 11-year-old boy was holding the gun when it somehow discharged early Saturday, striking Josiah Coleman. Braka didn’t disclose the other child’s name or say if the youths were related.

The shooting occurred inside a multifamily home. Coleman was found in a third-floor apartment and was taken to a hospital, where he died.

Essex County prosecutors have declined to release details about the shooting, citing their ongoing investigation. They also have not said where the gun came from or how the juvenile shooter got the weapon.