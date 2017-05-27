Share story

By
The Associated Press

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — A suspicious package that forced the partial evacuation of a terminal at Newark Liberty International Airport has been determined not to be a threat.

Police for the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey say the suspicious package was found in Terminal A on Saturday afternoon and that a partial evacuation of the departure level occurred.

No details were immediately available on the nature of the package.

