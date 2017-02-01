Documents detailing Peter Thiel’s 2011 approval for citizenship in New Zealand indicate that ‘America first’ was not his top priority at the time.

SAN FRANCISCO —

New Zealand first.

That seemed to be Peter Thiel’s stand a few years ago, when the tech investor and future adviser to Donald Trump decided he loved the South Pacific island nation so much he wanted to become a citizen there.

“I am happy to say categorically that I have found no other country that aligns more with my view of the future than New Zealand,” Thiel wrote in his application. The billionaire investor, who was born in Germany, was granted New Zealand citizenship in 2011 but kept his U.S. citizenship.

Officials in New Zealand released documents related to Thiel’s application and approval late Tuesday, offering new details about his effort years ago to become a citizen in the middle of the current uproar in the United States over President Trump’s border-control measures. That citizenship has raised questions in New Zealand about the government’s motivation, as documents show officials citing Thiel’s financial support and letting other requirements — like living there — slide.

Trump’s order, signed Friday, temporarily banned all refugees and citizens from Iran, Iraq and five other predominantly Muslim nations. Nowhere among corporations have the protests been greater than in the technology community, whose employees — and customers — cover the globe.

Thiel weighed in on the controversy Saturday night, saying through a spokesman that he did not support a religious test for entry into America, “and the administration has not imposed one.” He was the only major figure in Silicon Valley to vocally support the president.

Six years ago, however, Thiel didn’t always consider “America first,” as Trump’s slogan goes. According to the application, Thiel saw the vast promise of New Zealand and set up a fund there to invest in its startups. He vowed to become an unofficial ambassador for the country if granted citizenship.

“I intend to devote a significant amount of my time and resources to the people and businesses of New Zealand,” he told the authorities.

At one point he had invested $3 million in Xero, a New Zealand accounting firm, according to the company, and $4 million in Pacific Fibre, which hoped to build a trans-Pacific cable, according to news reports.

He said, “The wide global network I have cultivated would be of great value to New Zealand, and it would give me great pride to let it be known that I am a New Zealand citizen and an enthusiastic supporter of the country.”

About 30,000 people apply for citizenship every year in New Zealand, where the population is less than 5 million, according to data from the country’s Internal Affairs Department. Only a handful — one to two dozen a year — are approved for citizenship by the minister of internal affairs under “exceptional” circumstances, the data showed.

Thiel was one of those. In the application, he noted that he did not fulfill the residency requirements and said that he did not intend to live in the country if he secured citizenship.

Iain Lees-Galloway, a spokesman for Labour, the country’s main opposition party, said the citizenship file confirmed “everything that we suspected.”

“The decision to grant Mr. Thiel citizenship is entirely based on money,” Lees-Galloway said in an interview.

As the application process continued, Thiel was not shy about mentioning that fact.

“I had a sudden thought last night that I may have overlooked mentioning Peter Thiel’s $1 million donation to the Christchurch earthquake appeal,” an email in the file read, referring to a gift in New Zealand dollars. While the sender and recipient were redacted, it was apparently sent by a member of Thiel’s staff. Nearly 200 people were killed in the quake, which struck in February 2011.

“Essentially, Mr. Thiel has been granted citizenship on the grounds that he is a wealthy person,” Lees-Galloway said.

Thiel received his citizenship in a ceremony at the New Zealand Consulate in Santa Monica, Calif., the documents showed.

“He didn’t even become a citizen in New Zealand — that demonstrates to me that he has no ongoing commitment to New Zealand, and I don’t think he is a good candidate for New Zealand citizenship,” Lees-Galloway said. “It’s getting close to corruption.”

Lees-Galloway said the New Zealand Citizenship Act of 1977 was out of date.

Thiel gave more than $1 million to Trump late in the campaign. The donation received much criticism in Silicon Valley, but it got Thiel a major position on Trump’s transition team.

Nathan Guy, the minister of internal affairs at the time Thiel was granted citizenship, defended the move. “The decision that I made in my view was the right one,” Guy said. “I felt with his good character and the contribution that he was going to make to New Zealand, and indeed has made, that he’s suitable and worthy of being a fantastic New Zealand citizen.”

Thiel didn’t immediately respond to requests made Wednesday for additional comment.

The New Zealand Department of Internal Affairs on Wednesday released 145 pages of partially redacted documents detailing how Thiel became a citizen.

His status only became known when it was first reported by The New Zealand Herald newspaper last month.

Thiel, 49, co-founded PayPal and was the first professional investor in Facebook. He secretly bankrolled a lawsuit against the news and gossip site that led to its bankruptcy and closure. Forbes estimates his net worth at $2.7 billion, which makes him one of New Zealand’s wealthiest citizens.