NEW YORK — Police officers in full dress uniform are being joined by neighborhood residents at a New York City church for a wake honoring the life and memory of a police officer slain while on the job.

The line outside World Changers Church in the Bronx extends several blocks as people wait to pay respects to Officer Miosotis Familia. She was shot and killed while sitting inside her police vehicle last week.

Metal barricades lined several blocks of the Grand Concourse thoroughfare Monday, with some officers in helmets, vests and other heavy gear standing watch.

The slain officer had three children and lived with her mother.

The man who ambushed and killed her had sought psychiatric care just days earlier. He was shot dead by police soon after the attack.