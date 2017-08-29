NEW YORK (AP) — A New York City man has been arrested on charges he tried to join the Islamic State group.

A criminal complaint unsealed Tuesday in federal court in Brooklyn accuses Parveg Ahmed of sending messages on social media about his support of the Islamic State group. It also says the 22-year-old Queens resident traveled to Saudi Arabia in June with others in a failed attempt to join the militant group.

U.S. officials say he was detained in an unnamed country bordering Syria and sent back to New York City on Monday night.

Parveg was to appear in court later Tuesday. There was no immediate information on a lawyer who could comment on his behalf.